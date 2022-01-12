Pacquiao writes sweet birthday greeting for wife Jinkee

MANILA – Senator Manny Pacquiao took to social media to wish his wife Jinkee a happy birthday.

Sharing a series of their photos through the years on Instagram, the boxing champ said Jinkee is the reason for his happiness

“Sabi ng iba na ang happiest day of their life was when they said ‘I do’, pero para sa 'kin every morning I get to wake up next to you is my happiest day,” he said.

“I feel so happy and blessed to celebrate another year with you. Happy birthday my beautiful wife Jinkee,” Pacquiao continued.

The two celebrated their 22nd anniversary as a married couple in April last year.

In a previous post, Pacquiao attributed all of his successes to his wife, saying he feels blessed to have been able to spend over two decades of his life with Jinkee.

They have five children.