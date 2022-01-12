MANILA -- Inspired by "Encanto," two Filipino personalities have channeled characters from the popular Disney movie in their respective social media accounts.

Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz dressed up as Luisa Madrigal, who is gifted with superhero strength.

"Same same but different," she said in an Instagram Stories post.

TikTok star and Miss Universe Philippines 2021 candidate Ayn Bernos, on the other hand, portrayed Isabela Madrigal, who is dubbed as a "golden child" in "Encanto."

Donning the character's signature colors, she said in an Instagram post: "Did somebody call… Señorita Perfecta, Golden Child, panganay na perfectionist na maraming issues?"

