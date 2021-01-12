Travel survey shows what Filipinos look forward to most in 2021

MANILA -- Filipinos hope to focus more on their loved ones this year, according to a survey by a hotel booking website.

Agoda on Tuesday released the results of its What Matters 2021 survey, which covered over 16,000 respondents from 13 countries across Asia, Europe, and North America.

It showed that Filipinos are aligned with the global sentiment as they are most looking forward to "spending more quality time with loved ones" this year (27%), followed by "being able to travel unhindered" (23%), and "doing things that make a difference."

The survey also showed what Filipinos will commit to when traveling this year. These include "travel more with loved ones," "take more spontaneous trips," and "make more eco-friendly travel choices."

Handout

"[The year] 2020 was a year of survival and of making the best of it. Despite all that struggle and hardship, our research shows that there's a global desire for travel, connection, meaning and spending time with friends and family," Tim Hughes, vice president of corporate development at Agoda, said in a statement.

"Travel will resume eventually, because, ultimately, the human desire to travel is unstoppable," he added.

