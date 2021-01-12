Rob Schneider’s Filipino mother Pilar passes away

MANILA — Pilar Monroe Schneider, the Filipino mother of Hollywood actor Rob Schneider, has died.

Pilar “passed away peacefully after spending a perfect Sunday evening family dinner surrounded with loved ones at her side,” Schneider announced on social media.

Pilar was with her daughter April; son-in-law Matt; granddaughter Crystal; and her great grandchildren in her dying moments, according to Schneider.

In an Instagram post, Schneider paid tribute to his mother by recalling her life, writing that Pilar had survived World War II, grew up without a father (an American soldier who left before she was born), and “sewed pajamas from bedsheets” with her mother which they would trade for food.

Rob’s anecdotes of Pilar’s childhood included her and her sister finding “money the Japanese buried in a cave” which helped them pay for schooling.

Pilar, who graduated from University of Sto. Tomas, moved to the US in the 1950s, Schneider said. There, she earned her master’s degree as a reading specialist.

An educator for three decades, Pilar taught “three generations of children who would be grateful that years later she remembered every one of their names,” Schneider wrote.

Pilar will also be remembered in Pacifica, California, her residence in the US, for her legacy of improving the city’s music education program over 15 years, as an elected school board official, according to her son.

“Pilar spoke often of joining her beloved husband of 39 years, my lovely father Marvin Schneider,” Schneider wrote. “That day has come for them to be together.”

“I am proud to be able to say that I am the son of Pilar Monroe Schneider.”