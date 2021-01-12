Megan Young, Mikael Daez mark first wedding anniversary

MANILA -- Miss World 2013 Megan Young to social media to celebrate her two relationship milestones with actor Mikael Daez.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the former beauty queen said she and Daez are marking their first wedding anniversary, as well as their 10th year as a couple.

"One year married to my Fofo and officially 10 years together," she said, referring to Daez.

Young went on to note how it's "crazy how we're growing old together."

"We sat in silence for just a bit, thinking about the days and years ahead. I then looked at him and we were both teary eyed. Cheers to more years together!" she said.

Daez, for his part, kept his greeting short and sweet. In an Instagram post showing some of their photos, he wrote: "Happy 10th, MadamBonez."

Young and Daez had two wedding ceremonies last year -- one was an intimate event attended by only 10 people, while the other was a bigger celebration.

