LOOK: Sarah Lahbati rocks new hairstyle

MANILA – Sarah Lahbati surprised her followers with a new look.

In her Instagram page on Monday, the actress shared two new photos showing her short hair, which she also dyed to a lighter color.

Several celebrities were quick to compliment Lahbati, expressing how much they love the actress’ new look.

“Omg Sarah!!!! Love this look on yoooou,” said Bela Padilla.

“Your hair!” said Angel Locsin before adding a love struck emoji.

“Love it!!!” added former Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach.

Isabelle Daza, for her part, commented with three fire emojis which meant that she finds Lahbati’s new look hot.

Just recently, Lahbati also caught netizens’ attention when she flaunted her beach body on social media.

A flood of comments pertained to Lahbati’s fit physique, with several saying she doesn’t appear to be a mother of two kids.

Lahbati is married to actor Richard Gutierrez. They tied the knot last March just before the government imposed strict lockdown measures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple, who are the parents of Zion and Kai, got engaged in 2017.

Related video: