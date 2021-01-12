Loisa Andalio addresses rumors about having cosmetic surgery

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA – Loisa Andalio denied that she has had cosmetic surgery to enhance her looks.

In her latest vlog entry where she and boyfriend Ronnie Alonte reacted to mean tweets about them, Andalio stressed that she never had anything done on her face.

“Wala akong ginawa. Never akong nagparetoke. As in hindi ako nagparetoke talaga. Hindi ko rin pinangarap na magparetoke. Kumbaga, ayokong baguhin ang hitsura ko,” she said.

The actress, however, emphasized that she has nothing against those who had their looks enhanced.

“Okay lang i-enhance. Hindi ako [against] dun, wala akong problema sa mga nagpapa-enhance. Pero sa nakikita ko, wala naman dapat i-enhance [sa akin]. Wow, lakas,” she said in jest.

Nonetheless, Andalio admitted that she once thought of getting liposuction because she wanted to lose weight.

“Dati gusto ko magpapayat, lipo. 'Di ba uso 'yun dati,” she said. “Dinaan ko sa diet. Doon ko na-realize na hindi ko pala kailangan. Kaya naman pala.”

Meanwhile, she also had something to say to those who call her out for editing her Instagram photos.

“'Yung mga ganitong comment naman, hindi ko na iyan pinapansin kasi nakakatawa lang naman 'yung mga ganyan. And kapag nag-e-edit ng picture, walang basagan ng trip naman,” she said.

To make fun of the situation, Andalio told her bashers to just mind their own business since she does not meddle with whatever they want to post on their social media feed.

“Yung mga feed niyo naman hindi ko pinapakialaman,” she said.

Currently, Andalio and Alonte are gearing up for their upcoming digital series “Unloving U.”

In an interview last month, the two shared what it was like taping the series under the new normal.

“Sobrang saya nila katrabaho and 'yung taping sobrang saya. Nakaka-miss [magtrabaho],” raved Alonte.

“Nag-enjoy lang kami sa lock-in taping. First time namin kasi after pandemic, ngayon na lang ulit kami nakapag-taping. Iba 'yung experience pero sobrang nag-enjoy kami sa set,” added Andalio.

When asked for a message for their fans who stuck with them even if they did not have any show during the pandemic, Andalio said: “Maraming salamat sa inyo sa paghihintay. Hindi ba siyempre ang mga fans, sobrang nabo-bore din sila kapag wala silang inaabangan sa mga iniidolo nila? Pero sobra kaming nagpapasalamat sa inyo kasi nandiyan pa rin kayo hanggang ngayon at mas dumadami ang family natin.”

Directed by Easy Ferrer, “Unloving U” is one of ABS-CBN’s offerings in 2021 that will be available on iWantTFC in February.

