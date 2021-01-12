Kylie Verzosa to venture into vlogging

MANILA -- Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa has started her own YouTube channel as she prepares to venture into vlogging.

She made the announcement in an Instagram Stories post on Monday as she promoted her channel.

"Hi guys, coming soon," she wrote in her post.

Screenshot from @kylieverzosa on Instagram Stories

Aside from being a beauty queen and actress, Verzosa is also the founder of the organization Mental Health Matters, which offers "a daily dose of inspiration" as well as free counseling sessions.

In her Instagram page, Verzosa has been sharing mental health tips, her workouts, as well as a glimpse of her relationship with actor Jake Cuenca.

She is also known for being vocal about issues affecting the country and the world, such as climate change, the Black Lives Matter movement, police brutality, and the ABS-CBN shutdown.

