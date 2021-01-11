Delivery eats: Heirloom recipe makes Nonie Buencamino’s ‘laing’ a rare treat

Nonie Buencamino and his newfound passion, cooking delicious laing. Photo courtesy of Nonie Buencamino

MANILA -- Since the pandemic has sent everyone into a standstill, acclaimed actor Nonie Buencamino has been cooking and selling one of the best, authentic "laing" in Metro Manila and Bulacan. True to his creative nature, he wittingly calls his product, “Honestly Laing.”

“Laing” is a native Bicolano dish, made of shredded or whole taro or "gabi" leaves with garlic, red chili, diced pork, shrimp paste cooked in thick coconut milk.

Buencamino’s version comes with lots of shrimps and some secret ingredients that made “Honestly Laing” something to savor and aspire for. When there are requests, he cooks with shrimps only or just with lots of pork.

He uses the heirloom recipe of his late mother-in-law, Nena Estrada Centenera from Naga City in Bicol province.

“I always enjoyed her ‘laing’ recipe. I constantly analyzed her cooking process and she made me taste the ‘laing’ for my approval before she served it,” Buencamino told ABS-CBN in an online interview.

“When she became weak and sick, our family cook and I took on the task of preparing the ‘laing’ dish for family get-togethers with Mama's supervision of course. And that's how we learned the details,” he added.

What makes Honestly Laing a sought-after dish is that if you live in Metro Manila, it can be ordered only once a week. It’s not like you have a craving and you can have Buencamino’s “laing” in a few hours.

Buencamino and his family have been living in Guiguinto, Bulacan, for almost five years. His children have their own careers to take care of, so all the preparation, cooking, packaging, delivery to the pick up point in Quezon City, among other tasks, are handled by a very small team.

His equally talented wife, the much-awarded veteran film-TV-theater actress Shamaine Centenera-Buencamino shares the task of picking and shredding the leaves.

“Technically, it's a three-man team. Me, our helper sous chef, and my master shredder-leaf picker wife,” he said.



It is for this reason why Buencamino only delivers on Tuesdays, rain or shine.

“I live In Bulacan. I limit trips to Quezon City because I have to minimize the risk of getting COVID-19 virus. Second, going to QC or Manila costs a lot of toll and gas,” he said.

The pick-up place in Metro Manila is on Scout Borromeo Street, Brgy. Laging Handa, Diliman, Quezon City. Customers may do the transaction personally or avail of delivery apps.

Buencamino also distributes in Guiguinto and nearby areas.

“In Guiguinto, there is an equivalent of Lalamove which is Guiguinto Online Palengke riders. There is also Manong Delivery which delivers all over Bulacan. Others pick up. Eurobake also sells for me,” he said.

Buencamino recalled he officially started “Honestly Laing” in July last year and since then, his typical week has been about the preparation, packaging and distribution of his products to the continuously growing number of customers.

“I start working on Wednesday. I gather ingredients. On Thursday, I cook at 8 a.m. on a big ‘talyasi’ (iron vat). I pack after. Then cook after lunch another batch in a smaller ‘talyasi’. So in a day, I cook 32 tubs. I post online and people order. I cook usually from Thursday till Saturday,” he said.

The sales also vary. He said there are days when he sells about 80 tubs, sometimes only 20 tubs.

His celebrity friends were among the first to buy his product. “Sina John Arcilla, Celeste Legaspi, Ryan Cayabyab, Eula Valdes, Direk Nuel Naval, Eric Pineda, and many others,” he said.

All have good words for his "laing," and most are repeat customers.

Cooking, marketing and selling are just some aspects of being a first-time entrepreneur. He only has social media to promote. In the first few weeks of operation, he gave interviews to friends, celebrity influencers who have vlogs and You Tube channels.

As someone new to the business, he discovered more challenges as months go by.

“Prices fluctuate. Sometimes the leaves are not good. I have to pick the leaves carefully if they’re not good and cook longer.

Now I tried buying ‘natong’ from Bicol. It’s worth buying from there,” he said. In Bicol, “gabi” leaves are called “natong.”

The dried leaves are usually sourced from Pili town in Camarines Sur, where he has a “suki,” or a regular supplier. He also has “suki” supplier where he gets fresh shrimps, pork and other secret ingredients.

On a more personal note, we’ve ordered and tasted his “laing”. Being a native of Quezon province, which also has its version of “laing,” I can truthfully say Honestly Laing is something to wait for every week. It has the right amount “gata,” unlike other versions that tend to drown the main ingredients. The dried “natong” leaves are cooked well and don’t leave an itchy taste.

The way Buencamino cooked them is not too salty or spicy but just enough for me to crave for more. And it’s true he doesn’t scrimp on shrimps.

Each bite is an invitation to keep on consuming more. It’s perfect with boiled rice or as how some vegetarian friends would do, as "palaman" to tasty bread or pan de sal.

“It’s also great with pasta,” Buencamino suggested.

Honestly Laing has now become a weekly routine for this prize-winning actor for film, theater and television so that when things are back to normal and projects start to pour in, he has plans of continuing its operations.

“I want to get some people to continue the business. I want to find a staff to produce the ‘laing’ and another cook I will train. I definitely will continue producing this ‘laing’,” he said.

“I don’t earn so much from this business yet. But I know I want to continue with it because I’m pleased when people enjoy my ‘laing.’”

