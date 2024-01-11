Shamaine Buencamino connects with late daughter via art journaling

MANILA -- In a very rare occasion, celebrities took time out from their on-cam work and showed off their artistic talent in visual arts in a star-studded exhibit organized by Seameo Innotech.

ABS-CBN News caught up with artists like Shamaine Buencamino, Jao Mapa, Cris Villanueva, Lotlot de Leon, Maria Isabel Lopez, Evangeline Pascual, Sandino Martin who were all present during the exhibit.

For her art piece entitled "To Have Faith is to Have Wings," Buencamino used sheets and pages of a book that her late daughter Julia used to read entitled "Where Your Wings Were." Buencamino played around with it, added alcohol ink, molding paste, scribbled words underneath the pages and to her surprise, an image of an angel came out of it.

“Nahiwagaan (ako) actually. I am just learning along the way, I had no formal training or education. But I want the wings to be the focus,” she said.

She added that when she was doing this art piece, she was using the paint brushes of her daughter. “When she died, she left some brushes so 'yun 'yung ginagamit ko nung nag-start ako during the pandemic. So I always felt that I was connecting to her every time I do it.”

Buencamino calls this "art journaling."

“I wanted to introduce or make ‘art journaling’ accessible and popular to those who suffer mental issues, to calm yourself, meditate, nakaka-relax kasi eh. During the pandemic we did it online, we gave free ‘art journaling’ classes,” she said.

“That’s my first step, to write on an empty canvas. Whatever you want to say, whatever you’re feeling at the moment. Then hopefully, from playing with that and the colors, the form comes out.”

“It makes me happy. Allows me to listen to my thoughts. The art journaling is a very spiritual thing for me. I often forget to pray, but the journaling part of it is talking to God.”

Buencamino has a second art piece on display entitled “Haraya” which means imagination.

All artworks on display are for sale. The gallery is open to the public up to February 17, at the White Room Gallery at Seameo Innotech in Quezon City.

