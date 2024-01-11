Guji Lorenzana's daughter auditions for Tam in 'Miss Saigon'

5 talented Pinoy Kids will be chosen as Tam for 'Miss Saigon' in Manila

Guji Lorenzana and his daughter Cassidy attend the auditions for Tam for the upcoming Manila run of 'Miss Saigon' on Thursday at The Theater in Solaire in Pasay City. MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- TV and movie actor and singer Guji Lorenzana was a proud dad when his daughter Cassidy, passed the initial auditions for the role of Tam in the upcoming Manila run of the musical "Miss Saigon."

Cassidy, 4, said she had fun showing off her singing and dancing talents to the resident director of the musical.

Lorenzana, now a self-confessed stage dad, said Cassidy has always been talented and has inherited his gifts for singing and dancing.

"It was exciting. A bit nervous kasi this is her first time and first time experience for me as well. It's all new to us. Ako 'yung, 'Am I ready for this kind of lifestyle for her?'" said Lorenzana, adding that they would watch other kids dance on YouTube and TikTok.

"Every time we see that or we see kids sa Disney, she would tell me, 'Daddy, I want to be like that or I want to do that,'" he said.

Out of the 26 kids that auditioned Thursday for the role of Tam, only five will be chosen and will be part of the Manila staging of "Miss Saigon."

Theresa Nguyen, the resident director of "Miss Saigon," revealed that she was pleasantly surprised with the talented kids who auditioned today. They normally get more than two kids to play Tam as understudies or back-ups, but each of the five who will be chosen will have their scheduled performances throughout the run in Manila.

"Tam is the lead Kim's son. He is approximately three years old, that's the character we're looking for. For the kids, we want someone who follows directions, has spirit, has energy, sweetness and charm," Nguyen said.

"We are looking for kids who are naturals. Some of our best Tams have no theater, no acting, no dance experience. But they just have a good spirit, natural story telling abilities, can follow directions and disciplined," she added.

The touring team of "Miss Saigon" always looked for local Tams wherever country they go to like in Australia. Nguyen also revealed that aside from the kids, there will be more local talents that will be joining the Manila run, onstage and behind the scenes.

The last time "Miss Saigon" was staged in Manila was back in 2000, at the Cultural Center of the Philippines Main Theater.

"So 24 years later, 'Miss Saigon' is coming back to Manila. Like you said, it's so close to the hearts of many Filipinos. You have Lea Salonga, Jon-jon Briones, you have a long list of legendary Filipino talents that came from 'Miss Saigon' so I'm so excited to bring it back to a country that produces so many amazing theater actors," Nguyen said.

"Miss Saigon" in Manila will premiere on March 23, 2024 at The Theater in Solaire in Pasay City.