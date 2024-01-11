Deals of the week: January 11-14, 2024

Here are some shopping and dining deals that you don't want to miss.

AIRASIA

AirAsia is holding a seat sale until January 14 on select domestic and international destinations.

One-way base fares start at P12 for domestic flights and P822 for international flights. Travel period is until June 30 of this year.

BRATPACK

Bratpack is offering up to 50% off on select items until January 23 on its website.

Customers can level up their outfits with Birkenstock footwear and get 15% off when they buy two pairs from January 12 to 16.

CEBU PACIFIC

Cebu Pacific is also holding a seat sale until January 14, with one-way base fares starting at P188 on domestic destinations.

Travel period is until May 31 of this year.

KRISPY KREME

Krispy Kreme is giving away 500,000 original glazed donuts this year as part of its 365 Days of Happy initiative.

Every day in more than 100 stores nationwide this 2024, free one dozen original glazed donuts will be given to guests who qualify in Krispy Kreme's "spot happy" surprise criteria of the day. It's as random as it gets -- no announced instructions, and all you need to do is visit a nearby store.

MAX'S RESTAURANT

Max's Restaurant is offering any 2 chicken combos for P698 each. Customers can also order any 3 chicken combos for P998.

Available from Monday to Friday until March 29, the combos include Chicken and Macaroni, Chicken and Chopsuey, Chicken Platter Meal, and Chicken Fiesta Plate. Those who order for dine-in get a free glass of iced tea.

PHILIPPINE AIRLINES

Mastercard users can enter the first 6 digits of their credit or debit card as a promo code to get discounts on Philippine Airlines flights.

They can enjoy 20% off on select domestic fares when they pay with Mastercard. Travel period is from March 1 to July 31 of this year.

SMART

Smart Communications has teamed up with UnionBank to bring exclusive rewards to subscribers using the bank's credit card.

Under the partnership, qualified Smart Prepaid subscribers will receive a P2,000 welcome gift with their new UnionBank Rewards credit card, while qualified Smart Postpaid and Smart Infinity subscribers will get a P5,000 welcome gift with their new UnionBank Rewards, UnionBank Miles+, or UnionBank Reserve credit card.

The promo will run until February 29. More details are available on Smart's website.