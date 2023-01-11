Popular cookie sandwich brand launches collab with Blackpink

A popular cookie brand launched its collaboration with K-pop girl group Blackpink in Quezon City. ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- A popular cookie brand launched Wednesday its collaboration with K-pop girl group Blackpink in Quezon City.

Kapamilya artists Sharlene San Pedro and Richard Juan joined the event as ambassadors along with Sheena Halili, and social media stars Arshie Larga, Mimiyuuuh, among others.

LOOK: Popular cookie brand launches collaboration with K-pop girl group Blackpink. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/aQt76xthA4 — Josiah Antonio (@josiahvantonio) January 11, 2023

"Ipakita natin na Filipino Blinks ang malakas dito sa Southeast Asia, di ba," San Pedro said during the event.

"What's not to enjoy, we have something new to enjoy and talk a lot today," Kristine Enriquez, category lead for biscuit of Mondelez Philippines added.

An Oreo booth has been set up at the Trinoma Activity Center as Oreo launched its new flavors. Fans can also collect 10 photocards, which are popular items in the industry.

RELATED VIDEO: