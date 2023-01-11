Japanese Film Festival set to return as on-site event

Part of the poster of "Belle" (竜とそばかすの姫), one of the featured films in this year's JFF. Handout

MANILA -- After holding two online editions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Japanese Film Festival (JFF) is returning as an on-site event this year.

JFF 2023 will run from January 20 to February 22 at the Shangri-La Plaza mall in Mandaluyong City.

It will also have simultaneous screenings at SM City Baguio, SM Seaside Cebu, and SM City Davao from January 27 to 31; Cinematheque Manila, Cinematheque Negros, Cinematheque Iloilo, Cinematheque Davao, and Cinematheque Nabunturan from January 28 to 29; and UP Cine Adarna in Quezon City from February 17 to 22.

The festival will open with "Belle" (竜とそばかすの姫), a 2021 animated film by director Hosoda Mamoru starring the voices of Nakamura Kaho and Satoh Takeru.

Other featured films include "Intolerance" (空白), "Blue" (ブルー), "And So The Baton Is Passed" (そして、バトンは渡さ れた), "Anime Supremacy" (ハケンアニメ!), "Blue Thermal" (ブルーサーマル), "In the Wake" (護られなかった者たち へ), "Lesson in Murder" (死刑にいたる病), "Inu-oh" (犬王), and "In Every Day A Good Day" (日日是好日).

Tickets are priced at P100 per screening. Check out the screening schedules below:

Formerly known in the Philippines as Eigasai, the JFF is presented and run by Japan Foundation Manila.

The event also brings in guests from Japan for special talks and discussions.