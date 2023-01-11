Details of Dolly de Leon's look at the Golden Globes

Dolly De Leon attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman, AFP

Dolly de Leon chose a Filipino designer for her look at the 80th Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles, United States.

The veteran actress opted for an all-black leather ensemble. According to Vogue Philippines, her black corseted gown with matching opera gloves was by Norman de Vera, the London-born Filipino creative director of AZ Factory.

Her look was styled by LJ Perez, with makeup by Kelly Goldsack and hair by Gui Schoedler.

De Leon was nominated for the Best Supporting Actress award for her performance in the movie "Triangle of Sadness."

The award eventually went to Angela Bassett, who starred in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

De Leon is the first Filipino actor to be nominated in the Golden Globe Award. She is also the first from the Philippines to win the Best Supporting Performer award at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association.

