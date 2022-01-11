MANILA -- Nadine Lustre recently revealed the reason why she does not wear colored clothes, pointing to a problem that is experienced by many Filipinos like her.

In a vlog by beauty doctor to the stars Aivee Teo, the actress admitted that her underarms tend to sweat profusely, leaving visible stains on colored clothes.

She has decided to get Botox injections in her armpit area to treat excessive underarm sweating.

"My issue is that I can't wear grays, I can't wear anything colored... Because when I sweat, it's really here sa back," she said. "I sweat a lot."

Teo, upon hearing the actress' revelation, said: "Wow, this is the first time we're actually talking about that."

The doctor then said Lustre can have Botox injections twice a year to address the problem.

Before Lustre, another celebrity who went public about getting Botox for excessive armpit sweating is singer Angeline Quinto.

Kris Aquino also previously revealed that her eldest son, Joshua, underwent the same procedure.

