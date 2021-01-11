'Wondering if somebody wants to try my recipes': Julia Montes hints at food-related project

MANILA -- Julia Montes is thinking of starting a food-related project this year as she posted a photo of one of her dishes on Instagram.

Over the weekend, the actress wondered aloud if "somebody wants to try my recipes."

"I'm thinking of starting my passion project this 2021. Are you ready, guys? Or am I ready?" she asked her 3.8 million Instagram followers.

Montes used the hashtag #JMkitchen in her post, although she did not specify the type of project she is planning to start.

Guesses in the comments section of her post range from a food vlog to a restaurant, with most of them believing that her newest endeavor will be a success.

Some of the celebrities who expressed their support for Montes include Vina Morales, Arlene Muhlach, Ana Roces, Sunshine Garcia, Kim Molina, and Dianne Medina.

Her handler Mac Merla, for his part, declared that the actress is all set for her new project.

"You are ready! Let's go!" he said.

To which Montes replied: "Let's have a meeting na."

Over the past months, the Kapamilya star has been sharing her love for cooking, saying that it is a way to connect with family and loved ones during the lockdown.

"Missing your family? You can simply cook something that will remind you of them... Para kahit malayo sila, parang kasama mo pa rin [sila] sa hapag-kainan," she said in one of her posts.

In another, Montes shared a photo of her take on the popular Charlie Chan Noodles.

