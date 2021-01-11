What do Kathryn, Liza, and KC have in common? This designer bag

MANILA -- Buying a designer bag? You may want to check out this celebrity favorite.

The Louis Vuitton Petit Malle is among the most loved bags of Kathryn Bernardo and KC Concepcion, as mentioned in their respective vlogs released last December.

According to Bernardo, her Petit Malle was given to her by her boyfriend and on-screen partner, Daniel Padilla.

"This is super, super duper my favorite for two reasons. Kasi one, binigay ito sa akin ni DJ (Padilla) for my birthday," she said.

"Two, I love this kasi ang ganda-ganda ng design niya. For me, it's very classy. It's very small as in ang nalalagay ko lang dito my phone, lipstick, and a mirror. Pero feeling ko kino-complete niya kasi 'yung look," she added.

As to how she uses her Petit Malle, Bernardo said: "So 'yung iba, ginagamit siya as parang clutch. Pero ako ginagamit ko siya as a small bag."

Concepcion has the metallic Petit Malle, which she said she has brought to "so many events, so many parties."

"This comes with a strap as well but I like carrying it like so," she said, holding the bag like a clutch.

"Ang hirap kasi cellphone and lavender oil pa lang hindi ko na siya ma-close. So ang puwede mo lang idala diyan is cash or credit card, tissue paper, ngayon mask, and siguro 'yung toothpick," she added in jest.

Kapamilya star Liza Soberano, meanwhile, has also been spotted with a Petit Malle during her birthday celebration in Siargao last week.

The actress completed her look with a silk cropped top and a matching skirt.

Inspired by Louis Vuitton's classic trunks, the Petit Malle is priced at $5,500, or around P264,379, on the brand's website.

