LOOK: Luis Manzano gets PlayStation 5 from Jessy Mendiola

MANILA -- Luis Manzano was all smiles over the weekend as he received a PlayStation 5 from his fiancee, Jessy Mendiola.

"Thank you, my howhow!" the host said as he tagged Mendiola's account in his post, which showed him holding the highly coveted video game console.

To which the actress replied, with a laughing emoji: "Happy ka?"

"Yes," Manzano answered.

Aligned with the global trend, preorders for the PS5 in the Philippines were filled in within minutes last year as thousands of Filipinos attempted to get their hands on Sony's next-gen console.

The PS5 is priced at P27,990 for the disc edition -- the one owned by Manzano -- and P23,990 for the digital edition.

