First all-female art competition in the Philippines launched

Photo from Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — “Sining Filipina,” the first ever all-female art competition, urges women of all ages to pick up a brush and transform a blank canvas into a compelling piece that will illustrate their thoughts, desires, as well as their hopes and dreams.



The groundbreaking competition seeking to empower women, is led by BDO Unibank, Inc. and SM Supermalls, in collaboration with the Zonta Club of Makati and Environs.

"Sining Filipina” aims to create a space for women to express themselves through their artistic talents— may it be their struggle or their triumph.



“We would like to see how women see themselves. And what better way than to have a theme of women empowered. For years, women have been always the physical muses of artists. It's always about the beauty," said Joanne Zapanta-Andrada, Vice President for Zonta Club of Makati and Environs said during the media launch, Wednesday morning.

"But we like to think that women have much more than just physical beauty that they're more than just objects. So we'd like to see how women see themselves like to see what the menu is right now of women. And that's why we thought of women empowered,” she added.



All women, even non-professionals, are encouraged to submit either an original figurative or non-figurative artwork that will showcase “their unique perspectives on the contemporary woman” until January 31, 2024.



“We want women to get excited about this and to claim it. We want this to be an opportunity for them to express themselves. In doing so, they will be making a stand in society and we will be heard more firmly and loudly in the realm of fine arts. Hopefully this will be the springboard for the introduction of new female artists,” Zapanta-Andrada said.



The 1st place winner will be awarded with P250,000, while the second and third finisher will be given P150,000 and P100,000 respectively.



“The prizes are secondary. Their main motivation is to get women inspired to take the chance to be known and show what they have. You have to have a platform. This is the opportunity, this is the platform,” the vice president for Zonta Club of Makati and Environs said.



She went on: “Art is the living testimony to how life has been lived for millennia. Businesses come and go, you still have Monalisa, you still have major works of art that reflect the times. Art will endure as long as people have the desire to express themselves and believe they can share their innermost thoughts.”



The organizers explained they set the deadline to the end of the month since they are hoping to exhibit the artworks at a mall during Women’s Month in March.



“Art is a form of education. Majority of our customers are the youth. I hope this could also encourage them to express their creativity.



“We all know SM is a venue for everyone, it is inclusive, we welcome everyone in the malls. So it is good to show how Filipinas see themselves so it could encourage others positively. Whether you are a young girl or even a male. That’s their perspective, how they see themselves or it could be a young girl who is inspired to do the same,” Steven Tan SM Supermalls president said.



For a detailed understanding of the mechanics, application process, and guidelines, interested participants can visit here.