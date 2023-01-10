Handout

MANILA -- Araneta City is honoring the feast of the Santo Niño by holding a week-long exhibit.

"Ang Batang Hesus" features 50 images of the child Jesus from Santo Niño devotees in different parts of the country.

Among these are replicas of Santo Niño de Cebu, Santo Niño de Tondo, Santo Niño de Arevalo, Santo Nino de Tacloban, Santo Niño de Aranzazu, and Santo Niño de Malitbog.

"We must start the year with renewed faith and optimism. The exhibit aims to remind the public of the meaning of the feast of Santo Niño to our culture," Ali Mall property manager Aileen Ibay said in a statement.

"Ang Batang Hesus" was launched last January 7 at Ali Mall, and will run until January 14.

The exhibit is open to the public for free during mall hours.

