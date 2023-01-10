LOOK: Kathryn Bernardo's dream home is almost finished

MANILA -- Actress Kathryn Bernardo on Monday turned to social media anew to share photos taken from the construction of her dream house.

On Instagram , Bernardo posted photos of her and her family inside the house that has a great view.

"Final push!" Bernardo simply captioned her post.

Bernardo broke ground for her dream home back in March 2020. At the time, she said its planning took three years.Taking part in the groundbreaking then was actor Daniel Padilla, Bernardo’s reel and real-life partner.



