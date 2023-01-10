LOOK: Beauty queen Steffi Aberasturi is married

Beauty queen Steffi Aberasturi recently tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Karl Arcenas.

The couple had an intimate wedding in Cebu, as seen in photos released online by Metrophoto.

Aberasturi finished second runner-up in the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 pageant, which was won by fellow Cebuana Beatrice Gomez.

Many pageant fans have been hoping for her to compete again, following the Miss Universe Organization's move to allow moms and wives to join the international competition.

