MANILA -- Vicki Belo has listed three skin care habits to give in in 2023, saying these do more harm than good.

The beauty doctor to the stars first mentioned the use of apricot scrubs, saying it can cause wounding on the face.

"I know people like doing it but if you look at it under the microscope, the apricot seeds and scrubs are sharp. And when you rub it into your skin, it creates microtears and wounding on your face. Definitely not a good idea," she said in a TikTok video.

Second, according to Belo, is using nose strips to remove blackheads. Just like apricot scrubs, these can also damage the skin, she said.

"Well, they look kind of good, right? But they're very sticky and when you peel them off, yes some blackheads will go along with it, but so will some of your skin. And again, it will create wounding when it heals," she explained.

Belo ended her TikTok video by including a skin care habit that even she has been guilty of in the past year -- using cleansing brushes.

She said that while it is effective in exfoliating dead skin and making it smooth, it can harbor a lot of bacteria.

"No matter how you clean it, you will really have some bacteria in it. And can you imagine, as you clean your face the bacteria is being driven into your pores," she said. "You'll end up getting irritated, it destroys your skin barrier, and you'll get acne."