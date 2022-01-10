Miss Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne took to social media to reveal that she tested positive for COVID-19 during the holiday season, as she reminded the public to always wear their masks and follow health and safety protocols.

In an Instagram post over the weekend, the beauty queen said she is currently in isolation in the United States, which means her flight back home to the Philippines has been moved to the end of the month.

"It's unfortunate that halfway through my long awaited visit home I caught the virus, but I’m happy was able to get tested early and my symptoms weren't too bad," she said. "I'm thankful I was fully vaccinated and [I] encourage everyone to get vaccinated if you haven't already."

Montagne also encouraged those who feel they have COVID-19 symptoms to get tested immediately to avoid spreading the virus.

"We'll get through this together," she ended.

Answering questions from her fans on Instagram Stories on Monday (Philippine time), Montagne shared more details about coping with COVID-19.

"I'm feeling better but it's a bit scary, still testing positive," she said. "I'm lucky and just have a cough with phlegm, and I didn't lose my [sense of] taste and smell."

"I'm going to get retested this week and hopefully I'll be negative! I'm thankful my symptoms are mild," she added.

In another Instagram Stories post, Montagne admitted that she feels "sad and guilty" for having COVID-19 as a Miss Globe titleholder.

"I feel like as a reigning queen I should be doing more but I've been sick since Christmas," she said, sharing that she is using her time in isolation to help raise funds for those who have been affected by super typhoon Odette in the Philippines, among others.

Screenshots from @maureenmontagne on Instagram Stories

Montagne won the Miss Globe crown in Albania last November.

She is the Philippines' second Miss Globe titleholder, after Ann Colis in 2015.

