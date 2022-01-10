Kendra Kramer’s viral portrait has drawn comparison to Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray. Facebook: Team Kramer/ Instagram: @jellyeugenio

MANILA — A portrait of 12-year-old Kendra Kramer, of the Team Kramer fame, has drawn comparisons to Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, with fans imagining she would make a stellar representative of the country once she comes of age.

The photo was shared by Kendra’s father, basketball player Doug Kramer, on their family’s Facebook fan page on Sunday.

“No one in this world can love you more than me. I love you Kenny,” Doug captioned the portrait, which shows Kendra wearing a sleeveless turtleneck top and sporting long hair.

As of writing, the post has garnered over 230,000 reactions, some 5,000 comments, and more than 13,000 shares on Facebook.

A flood of comments were pageant-related, as some pointed out Kendra’s supposed resemblance with Gray, and others wished she would consider following the beauty queen’s footsteps when she turns 18 or older.

Kendra, who will turn 13 in June, grew up in the public eye, having appeared in numerous endorsements with her parents Doug and Cheska, who is a former actress; and eventually becoming a model for age-appropriate brands.

Kendra has also become active on social media, particularly on Instagram, where she chronicles her everyday activities and penchant for fashion, among others.

With nearly 300,000 followers on the platform, Kendra, like her parents, has become an influencer on her own, apart from Team Kramer’s shared public appearances.