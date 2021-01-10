Film festival in Sweden offers to isolate enthusiast on remote island

Photo from the Göteborg Film Festival



Are you willing to stay on a remote island in Sweden alone for seven days to watch festival films and write reviews?

This is what the 2021 Göteborg Film Festival offers as it explores how the pandemic has changed people’s relationships with film while ensuring entirely safe festival screenings at the same time.

In a statement to the press, the Göteborg Film Festival said it is looking for someone keen to take on the challenge of spending one week in social isolation on the remote lighthouse island of Pater Noster, in one of Sweden’s most barren, windswept locations.

The participant will be in a secluded spot out at sea, far away from family, friends and mobile phone.

His or her only companion: the noise of the sea and the festival films.

"Every day, he or she will provide a report about the films and the experience of being alone on an isolated rock in a vast sea," said the festival organizer.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more in iWantTFC

In addition, the festival is also offering isolated film screenings for one person at a time at the Scandinavium arena and the Draken cinema.

Scandinavium is one of Sweden’s most well-attended arenas and home to the World Ice Hockey Championships and live concerts, while the Draken cinema is the very heart of the said festival.

Photo from the Göteborg Film Festival

The offers are meant to recreate "the altered relationship people now have to all those places that normally buzz with activity but are now deserted" because of the pandemic, according to Jonas Holmberg, Artistic Director at Göteborg Film Festival.

Jonas Holmberg, Artistic Director at Göteborg Film Festival. Photo from the Göteborg Film Festival

The organizers of the event encourage movie enthusiasts to apply for the spot on Pater Noster via the festival website.

On the other hand, tickets for the festival’s isolated film screenings at Scandinavium and Draken will be raffled among visitors who register via the festival website.

The chosen one will be announced on January 19 and will be isolated for one week from January 30.

The Göteborg Film Festival will run for 11 days starting end January and will host a unique digital experience including more than 60 film premieres, introductions by filmmakers and a vibrant festival atmosphere, said the organizers.