Niana Guerrero in her pre-debut shoot. Instagram/@niceprintphoto

Niana Guerrero is all grown up in her latest photo shoot.

The dancer and social media star looks both edgy and cute as she posed for the camera in mostly black outfits.

Her "coming of age" shoot by Nice Print Photography was done ahead of her 18th birthday.

Guerrero, who rose to fame for her dance videos, is currently one of the most followed Filipino personalities on Instagram and TikTok.

Her moves have gotten the attention of the likes of BTS member Jungkook and Australian singer-songwriter Troye Sivan.