MANILA -- The region of MIMAROPA -- short for Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan -- are expected to welcome more cruise passengers this year.

This is what the MIMAROPA office of the Department of Tourism (DOT) announced in a statement released Monday, saying the region is set to have a total of 37 cruise calls in 2024.

Bulk of this number, or 28, are for Palawan -- particularly in Puerto Princesa City, Coron, El Nido, and Balabac Islands.

The government agency also mentioned 4 cruise calls at Apo Reef Natural Park and Lubang Island in Occidental Mindoro, three in the province of Romblon, and 2 in Marinduque.

"More than 40,000 passengers and crew are expected to dock in MIMAROPA throughout the year," the statement read.

Earlier this month, the DOT said it is "all hands on deck in beefing up its cruise portfolio," citing the Philippines' recent recognition as Asia's Best Cruise Destination.

It added that the country had a total of 125 ports of call last year.