MLBB announces skin collab with Attack on Titan

Courtesy: MLBB

MANILA -- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is set to collaborate with Attack on Titan for another set of skins for its heroes, the game announced on Tuesday.

Nothing, however, has been announced regarding which character will get skins.

"How will the passionate youngsters and unique omni-directional mobility gear clash with the Land of Dawn? Stay tuned!" MLBB said.

Leaks have indicated that the event will feature Mikasa Ackermann, Eren Yeager and Levi Ackermann as the skins.

Last year, MLBB collaborated with Jujutsu Kaisen for a different set of anime skins featuring Xavier (Satoru Gojo), Melissa (Nobara Kugisaki), Julian (Megumi Fushiguro) and Yin (Itadori Yuji).

Moonton Games, the game's developer, has not formally announced a date for the collab.