Mikael Daez (left) and Megan Young. Instagram/@meganbata

MANILA -- Mikael Daez and Megan Young continue to show how much of a laidback couple they are as they celebrate another year of being together.

In an Instagram post, Young said she is grateful to always have Daez by her side for the past 13 years. "Thirteen years so far of growing old together. The past year we've had many wonderful blessings and challenges along the way, but I'm grateful that I always have you by my side," said the Miss World 2013 titleholder.

Daez, however, seems to be unsure about how long they have been with each other. "We've been together for so long, we don't know the exact time anymore," he said in jest.

"You just mentioned 13 years in your post pero sa bilang ko, 14 years. Sabayan na lang kita sa gusto mo," he added.

Daez and Young tied the knot in 2020, three years after first revealing their relationship.

The two have a podcast where they talk about life and relationships with celebrity guests. Back in 2022, they said they are open to the idea of not having children.