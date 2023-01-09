MANILA -- Miss Universe Philippines national director Shamcey Supsup is "manifesting" that their delegate, Celeste Cortesi, will win on the global pageant stage this year.

The former beauty queen took to Instagram to show her support for Celeste Cortesi, who is set to compete in the 71st Miss Universe in New Orleans, Louisiana in the United States on January 14 (January 15 in the Philippines).

"I have nothing but love and admiration for our very own Celeste Cortesi. The weeks leading up to the pageant had been tough but through the ups and downs, she has shown bravery, humility, and authenticity," said Supsup, who finished third runner-up in Miss Universe 2011.

"I have complete faith that you will bring honor and pride to the Philippines," she added. "To all her fans and supporters, please continue to pray for Celeste as she fulfills her destiny!"

"May I present to you... our next Miss Universe! #Manifesting."

In response, Cortesi expressed her gratitude to the Miss Universe Philippines national director: "Aww thank you, Shamcey. I have the best team, I am the luckiest. See you soon!"

Cortesi is no stranger to pageants as she was crowned Miss Philippines Earth in 2018. She finished in the Top 8 of Miss Earth that year, with the title going to Vietnam's Phuong Khanh Nguyen.

The Philippines currently has four Miss Universe titleholders: Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969). Gray has been tapped as a backstage host in the upcoming Miss Universe pageant.

Cortesi's predecessor, Beatrice Gomez, finished in the Top 5 of the 70th Miss Universe in Israel in December 2021.

