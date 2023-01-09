AUSTRALIA - Inihahandog ng Australia-Philippines Business Council o APBC ang kanilang pambungad sa New Year mula sa seryeng “A Taste of the Philippines” sa ikapito at ikawalong episodes.

Kasama sina Regina Meehan at Kylie Javier Ashton mula Australia, ipinakita sa mga manonood kung paano gumawa ng Pinoy-style Adobo Lobster sandwich at Melon cocktail.

Kasama ni Yasmin Newman sa episode 7 si Regina Meehan ng Hoy Pinoy Restaurant sa Melbourne. Ipinakita ni Regina kung paano ba gumawa ng kanyang kakaibang Adobo Lobster Roll at paborito niyang gamitin ang bahaging buntot ng lobster sa sandwich na ito.

Episode 7 ng “A Taste of the Philippines” tungkol sa paggawa ng Adobo Lobster Roll

“For me, the easiest part of the lobster to use is actually the lobster’s tail, all the meat is actually in there.

Lobster tail

It’s very important that when we’re cooking lobster, we don’t overcrowd it, so...we’ve only got one,” pagbabahagi ni Regina.

Ibinahagi naman ni Yasmin na ang Rock lobsters mula sa Western Australia ay isa sa mga ipinagmamalaki ng bansa dahil sa linamnam nito.

“Western Rock lobsters are some of the country’s best,” sabi ni Yasmin.

“The sweetness of that lobster will be like the best you’ll ever have,” dagdag naman ni Regina.

Ani pa Yasmin: “Adobo is one of the Philippines’ most classic dishes, those essential flavors of vinegar and soy sauce, that make it so delicious...”

Adobo Lobster Tail Roll

Ibinahagi naman ni Regina ang sikreto ng kanyang Adobo Lobster Roll na hindi dapat maoverpower ng sabaw ng adobo ang lasa ng lobster.

“This version is very subtle, so that the flavor of the adobo, the smell and at the same time, it just works well with the lobster that we have. I don’t want the adobo sauce to overpower the sweetness of the lobster. You’ll get both worlds pretty much, the flavor of the adobo and the sweetness of the actual lobster,” ani Regina.

Samantala, sa episode 8, ibinahagi naman ni Kylie Javier Ashton kung paano gawin ang Melon cocktail na mula sa classic refreshing drink ng mga Pinoy na Melon juice.

Episode 8 ng “A Taste of the Philippines” tungkol sa paggawa ng Melon cocktail

“We’re gonna make a drink called Melon that’s basically a rock melon drink that my Mom used to make when we were kids...but today we’re gonna make it into a cocktail...

Melon cocktail

I just really love this drink because it reminds me of my Mom but in summer, it will be always sitting in our fridge, my Mom would make it...” sabi ni Kylie.