New Year resolution: Take care of your skin in 2021

MANILA -- ‘Tis the season to be beautiful and what better way to welcome the year but with products that aim to give you healthy and beautiful skin that can make you feel and look good this 2021.

1. Hada Labo

This Japanese cult classic has earned praises here and abroad with its skin-care line that puts hyaluronic acid and its deep hydration benefits front and center.

This year, Hada Labo aims to simplify everyone’s skin care routine with the "skip-care" trend. They define it as "the latest skin care trend that involves using fewer products in your routine but getting the same results." It’s the perfect skincare answer to 2020, simplifying taking care of our skin to the mandatory basics – cleanser, lotion and moisturizer.



With three cleanser options available (Hydrating Face Wash, Deep Clean and Pore Refining Face Wash, Hydra and Whitening Face Wash), the author is partial to the Deep Clean and Pore Refining Face Wash that includes Japanese green tea and bentonite clay in its ingredients. It helps control sebum and clean pores, and very refreshing to the skin after spending hours under a mask.

What follows cleansing is the Hydrating Lotion that goes deep into the skin to moisturize. Finish up the Hada Labo skip-care routine with a light layer of moisturizer – choose between the Hydrating Water Gel (ceramides, vitamin B3, aloe vera) or the Hydrating Light Cream (aloe vera, squalene, peony root extract).

Hada Labo products are available in Watsons stores nationwide and the Watson’s Website.

2. Son and Park Beauty Water

Another cult favorite known for keeping skincare simple, Son and Park Beauty Water was created by Son Dae Sik and Park Tae Yoon, the celebrity Korean make-up artists that popularized the "no-makeup-look."

Son & Park’s Beauty Water gets its fame from its multitasking capabilities. Made from a mixture of water, rose flower water, and witch hazel water, and infused with ingredients like orange peel extract, papaya extract, tea tree leaf extract, willow bark, to name a few — it lists ingredients known for their purifying, refreshing, and cleaning characteristics.

Still gently formulated, the beauty water is a makeup remover, a hydrating toner, a gentle exfoliator, a prep product before makeup, and an on-the-go cleanser.

Besides these, it’s a celebrity favorite as an instant refresher. A quick spritz of the beauty water from an atomizer bottle can cool down a flushed face and refresh the skin.

Receiving love and accolades from local and international make-up artists, Son and Park Beauty Water is available on Zalora, LazMall, Shopee Mall.