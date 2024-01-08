Yasmien Kurdi goes back to school to learn baking

MANILA -- Yasmien Kurdi is happy that she was finally able to find time to learn how to bake.

The actress took to Instagram to reveal that she has enrolled in the Pastry and Bakery Arts program of the Academy of Pastry and Culinary Arts of the Philippines.

While she is confident in her cooking skills, the celebrity mom admitted that she struggles when it comes to making pastries and other baked goods.

"Ipagluto niyo na ako ng kahit ano kaya ko, pero hirap talaga ako sa baking at paggawa ng pastries," she said.

Kurdi went on to share that she has always wanted to take baking classes, but was unable to due to her busy schedule as an actress.

"Kaya kinuha ko na itong chance na ito na makapag-aral while pregnant with my Baby Dragon," said Kurdi, who is expecting her second child with husband Rey Soldevilla.

"I'm really happy today 'cause I learned a lot from Chef Anthony! First lesson: tarts and quiches. Kilig! Marunong na ako!" she ended.