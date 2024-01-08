PETA kicks off 2024 with collection of short plays

Part of the poster for PETA's "Control + Shift: Changing Narratives." Handout

MANILA -- The Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) is kicking off 2024 with a collection of theater performances with the theme of narrative change.

"Control + Shift: Changing Narratives" features eight new works, devised performances, and the restaging of "Kumprontasyon" at the PETA Theater Center from January 12 to 14 and 19 to 21.

The shows aim to "provoke curiosity, spark conversations, challenge assumptions, interrogate, and transform the toxic narratives and harmful depictions that hold society back."

Part of the lineup are "Momslilogues," where single mom foodie vloggers uncover a journey of career, love, and motherhood; "Ang Mga Halimaw sa Compound Z," which explores the construction of monster myths; "Albularyo," which tackles Filipino folk healing of the ills of the body and the nation; and "Children of the Algo," where content creators tackle the digital age.

"Control + Shift: Changing Narratives" also includes "Kislap at Fuego," an unexpected fairy tale between a kapre and a country girl; "/" (Slash), which is about an influencer's best friend being "canceled"; "Ang Parangal," an adaptation of Miloš Forman’s 1967 comedy film; and "Pilipinas, Geym Ka Na Ba?", which shows a series of childhood games with a dark twist.

Tickets per set are priced at P600 (regular) and P500 (student). For reservations, click here.