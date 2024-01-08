MANILA -- "Miss Saigon" is looking for child actors in Manila to share the role of Tam for its upcoming Asian tour.

Interested applicants may register until January 9 at the GMG Productions website for the auditions, which are scheduled from January 11 to 12 at The Theatre at Solaire in Parañaque City. Organizers said walk-ins will not be accepted during the screening process.

And while Tam in "Miss Saigon" is "male-identifying," the role "can be portrayed by any gender," GMG Productions said.

Still, a number of physical limits were set: 4 to 8 years old, a maximum height of 115 cm, and short hair as those with long locks "may be required to cut it if cast."

Tam does not speak nor sing in the musical, but the role requires being "confident but be able to be still and silent."

More details about the open call audition can be found in GMG Productions' post below:

Cameron Mackintosh's new production of Boublil & Schönberg's "Miss Saigon," which opened in London in 2014, will be staged at The Theatre at Solaire in Parañaque starting March 2024.

The Tony and Olivier award-winning musical first premiered in London's West End in 1989 and has been staged in 32 countries.

