Creating the garment of the Black Nazarene

Catholic devotees line up for the “Pagpupugay” as part of the activities of the Feast of the Black Nazarene at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila on January 7, 2023. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Allain Angeles had been creating garments for venerated images for over a decade.

She said her 13-year career further peaked when she was selected to dress the Black Nazarene in Quiapo Church this year.

According to Angeles, the milestone was an answered prayer.

“Nagdasal ako isang beses sa Senyor at sa isang iglap nagkatotoo at natupad,” she shared. “Blessing siya.”

The designer stated she had long been a devotee of the Black Nazarene.

“Mula pagkabata deboto ako ng Senyor. Dinadala ko ng magulang ko para mag-attend ng prusiyon. Hanggang naging panata ko na taon-taon pumunta dito. Kulang ang taon pag Hindi ako nadalaw. Friday andito din ako,” she recalled.

The cloth, the dressmaker explained, was inspired by Nazareno’s look in the 80s and 90s but with a modern twist.

“Para kasi mabalik yung lumang tradisyon at damit niya. Medyo naging modern mga nakaraang damit. So ngayon minix niya ngayon modern at lumang tradisyon ng pag bihis ng Señor ng design at material,” she reasoned.

The garment of the Black Nazarene for this year’s celebration was created by Allain Angeles. According to Angeles, the piece, which was inspired by the trend of the Black Nazarene’s cloth in the 80s and 90s, was made by hand and was adorned with over 100 crystals. Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News

Conceptualizing the dress took about a year while putting the materials together stretched for about 3 months.

“Ang materyales ay local at halong international. Yari siya sa sinulid na bakal na galing sa Pakistan,” the designer shared.

“Lahat hand-made. Lahat pagbuo ng damit ay mano-mano,” Angeles added.

Adrian Hafa, Liturgical coordinator of Quiapo Church, said the cloth of the Black Nazarene is changed annually.

“Ngayong taon na ito, bago po ang damit. Bago po ang koronang tinik, ang kanyang tres potenciana, ang kanyang borlapse, ang kanyang cantonera. Yung cantoneras ito po yung apat na kanto ng krus na makikita nivo po doon sa Nazareno,” he said.

Fr. Rufino Sescon Jr., the rector and parish priest of the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene, explained the tradition is continuously observed as it is a show of faith and respect.

"Hindi nga ito siguro yung makasaysayang suot ni Hesus Nazareno, pero kaya natin siya dinadamitan ng maringal, maganda, upang maipaalala sa atin na ang lahat ng mahipo, mahawakan, madampian, at masuutan ni Hesus Nazareno ay gumaganda, nagiging marangal," he said.