WATCH: Catriona Gray celebrates birthday with Sam Milby in 'rustic cabin in the woods'

MANILA -- In a rare moment, Catriona Gray gave her fans a glimpse of her sweet moments with her boyfriend, actor Sam Milby.

On Friday, the former Miss Universe shared a video of her and Milby making pizza in a cabin abroad.

She said she loves the "rustic cabin in the woods" that her boyfriend prepared for her birthday getaway.

"No birthday cake, only homemade birthday pizza," she said, adding that she is set to have a birthday fundraiser soon.

Apart from their music collaboration released last July, Gray and Milby have not shared photos or videos of them together in public.

Over the holidays, Gray has been uploading photos of her abroad, although she never mentioned her specific location.

But in one of her posts, the beauty queen appeared to hint at spending time with Milby in his hometown in the United States.

Just recently, Milby's personal assistant shared a screengrab of her video call with the couple.



It was back in May when Milby, through an Instagram post, confirmed his relationship with Gray.

