‘So surreal!’ Heart Evangelista reacts to her billboard in New York’s Times Square

MANILA — Heart Evangelista was in disbelief on Thursday as she saw a glimpse of a digital billboard showing her face in New York’s iconic Times Square.

Waking up with my face in Time Square NY is so surreal 😭🙈🙏🏻♥️😝 pic.twitter.com/TBMdzJrfe2 — LoveMarie O. Escudero (@heart021485) January 8, 2021

“Waking up with my face in Time Square NY is so surreal,” she tweeted with a crying emoji, sharing a video of the billboard.

The billboard is an ad from Ia’s Threads by New York-based Filipino fashion designer Ia Faraoni, whose handbag collections are handwoven from buri sourced from the Philippines.

In the ad, Evangelista is shown with a Panda Minaudière, named after the actress’ pet dog. The bag is a collaboration between Evangelista and Faraoni, and is part of the Cruise Collection of Ia’s Threads.

Evangelista, 35, is known for her penchant for luxury brands, and making it numerous times to related international lists or features.

Notably, she was dubbed a real-life “crazy rich Asian,” after the Hollywood film, in a Harper’s Bazaar feature that saw her collaborating with author Kevin Kwan in 2018. In the same year, she was introduced as the face of a French bag label Sequoia Paris.

In 2019, she was named by Forbes France as among the world’s top luxury influencers, and was included in that year’s Vogue 100 list.

