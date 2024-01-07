Ivan The Selfie Magician to hold 'Magic of Love' show on Feb. 2

Ivan The Selfie Magician. Handout photo.

MANILA — Filipino magician Jonathan Ivan Rivera, also known as Ivan The Selfie Magician, is set to hold a show to celebrate his 19th year in the industry.

In a release, Rivera said that he will be holding “The Magic of Love” on February 2, 8 p.m., at the Studio Justin Bella Alonte Photography, in Makati.

"In anticipation of Valentine’s Day and his anniversary in the industry, an inspired Ivan desires to share how his fervor for magic catapulted him into becoming the best and the most sought out magician in the country," the release said.

"This marks his debut show for his Singapore venture, where he will be regularly performing starting June 2024. Be prepared for an hour of magical thrills, including death-defying acts featuring fire and water, as Ivan enchants the audience," it added.

Ivan The Selfie Magician has graced various stages like PETA Theatre, Shangri-La The Fort, Solaire Resort and Casino, Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila, Okada Manila, among others.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: