Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — A flash mob took over an activity center of a mall in Quezon City Friday afternoon calling for the public to practice zero waste.

An estimated 100 people, including mall goers, joined in the activity that lasted for nearly 10 minutes. This was organized by the Mother Earth Foundation.

The dance routine started with a janitress holding a broom, cleaning the plastic trash of mall goers before her to the tune of "Basura." This was followed by a person dancing alone and then joined by a couple of dancers afterwards.

Froilan Grate, Asia Pacific coordinator of anti-waste incineration group Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives, said the zero waste month aims to encourage the public, most especially Filipinos, to eliminate trash in their lifestyle to save the planet.

“Our goal for the zero waste month is to engage more people and promote solutions that are already happening… Naipakita natin na posible ang zero waste, may mga kuwento sa San Fernando, sa Siquijor island, sa Navotas,” Grate told ABS-CBN News.

“Balang araw gusto natin na mawala ang basura, ibig sabihin, walang nasasayang, walang natatapon,” he added.

Zero waste, he said, could be done through composting, recycling, and reuse. Recycling, however, is not the only solution for the Philippines’ growing plastic waste problem.

Grate, meanwhile, urged the government to invest on more recycling facilities and veer away from the use of waste-to-energy facilities, as this poses more harm to the environment.

“Mahalaga ang papel ng recycling… pero ang katotohanan hindi porket nilagay mo sa recycling bin ang iyong basura ibig sabihin nare-recycle mo ito,” he said.

“The recycling system for plastic is broken. That is why we are saying that recycling has a goal pero hindi ito… solution. However, the government and the industry needs to invest in better infrastructure para mas maitaas pa ang ating isang recycling rates.”

A study last year showed that the Philippines contributed to over a third of the plastic waste in the world’s oceans, with the Pasig River identified as the main polluting source.

Jorge Emmanuel, adjunct professor of environmental science and engineering at the Silliman University, in March last year told ABS-CBN News that to address the plastic problem, its production should be gradually phased out.

Lawmakers in the House have passed a measure seeking to gradually phase out the production, sale, and use of single-use plastics, while the Senate passed a bill seeking to make plastic manufacturers accountable for their plastic waste.