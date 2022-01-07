Photos from Bea Gomez's Instagram and Athit Perawongmetha, Reuters

Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Bea Gomez honored Catriona Gray on her birthday, recalling how the Miss Universe 2018 inspired her to try her luck again in a pageant.

On Instagram, Gomez revealed that she watched Gray compete in Thailand and joined many Filipinos in screaming and crying when the Filipino-Australian was crowned the winner.

“I remember the day you won Miss Universe 2018, I don’t really watch pageants but I watched your performance and I was in tears as people screamed when they announced you as the winner,” she said in an Instagram story.

This made her consider joining competitions anew and eventually enrolled in a workshop in 2019. She then submitted her application for Bb. Cebu that year.

Photo from Bea Gomez's Instagram account

She won the title in January 2020 which was attended by Gray at Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

“I was crowned as the winner and you were there,” she recalled.

Gomez eventually joined and won the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 before finishing in the Top 5 of the recent Miss Universe pageant in Eilat, Israel.

“I never really thought I’d be joining a prestigious national pageant such as MUPH and eventually represent the country at MU like you did,” Gomez continued.

Gray, meanwhile, wowed her followers with her ballerina look for a photo shoot at the newly reopened Metropolitan Theater in celebration of her 28th birthday Thursday.

"Inspired from one of the most regal forms of performance dance. The Metropolitan Theater was also home to ballet recitals by the Manila Moderne Ballet," Gray, a National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) ambassador, said in her post.

Gray said she wanted to pay tribute and highlight local artists in the Philippines on her birthday.

She is the fourth Miss Universe from the Philippines after Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).