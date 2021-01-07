WATCH: Dani Barretto gives a tour of their new home

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Dani Barretto is finally "proud" to give her viewers a tour of her home with her husband, DJ-producer Xavi Panlilio, and their daughter Millie.

The property is a wedding gift from Panlilio's parents.

"Everybody has been asking for a house tour but hindi kami pa ganoon ka-confident i-share 'yung bahay namin noong time na 'yon kasi hindi pa siya sa amin. So ito, proud na kaming i-share sa inyo 'to kasi sa amin na talaga 'to. Bahay na namin talaga 'to," Barretto said.

The whole downstairs of their home was designed around a sentimental piece of furniture -- the sofa which was Barretto and Panlilio's first purchase as a married couple.

Wood elements and the color white can be seen in different parts of the house, with pops of color from local artworks and other online finds.

Watch more in iWantTFC

"Since our space isn't that big, we really had to choose the furniture properly para hindi naman siya mukhang cramped. But at the same time, it's not too small," Panlilio said as they showed some of their double-duty furniture.

Aside from the living and dining areas, Barretto and Panlilio also showed the powder room, master bedroom, and walk-in closet of their new home.

Related video: