LOOK: Pia Wurtzbach welcomes 2021 in Maldives with Jeremy Jauncey

MANILA -- Pia Wurtzbach recently got a surprise trip to Maldives from her boyfriend, Jeremy Jauncey, with the couple welcoming the new year on the tropical paradise.

Wurtzbach and Jauncey have been sharing photos and videos from their vacation on Instagram, with the latter saying they spent time "making plans for our life and all the things we want to achieve this year."

"Couldn't think of a better way to start 2021 than making big plans together watching [the] sunset," Jauncey said.

The founder and CEO of the creative agency Beautiful Destinations also shared a video of Wurtzbach enjoying the view of the sea.

The former Miss Universe, for her part, posted solo shots on the Joali Maldives resort.

She also uploaded a clip showing her all smiles as Jauncey planted a kiss on her cheek.

Wurtzbach and Jauncey celebrated their first year as a couple last December 31.

The two officially confirmed their relationship in June 2020 by appearing on the cover of Tatler Philippines.

