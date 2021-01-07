'Grateful at 27': Catriona Gray celebrates birthday abroad

MANILA -- Catriona Gray took to social media to express her gratitude to all those who sent their birthday greetings as she turned 27 last January 6.

On Instagram, the former Miss Universe shared a photo of her in a cabin in an undisclosed location.

"Grateful at 27. Thank you so much to everyone who's sent birthday greetings from all around the world! I am so thankful for these platforms that allow me to connect with so many. Thank you for all the love you've all been sending! You've all made my day more than special!" she said.

Among those who greeted Gray on her birthday was the Miss Universe Organization, which posted a video of her crowning moment back in 2018 on its social media pages.

"Happy birthday, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray!" the post read.

Over the holidays, Gray has been uploading photos of her abroad, although she never mentioned her specific location.

But in one of her posts, the beauty queen appeared to hint at spending time with her boyfriend, actor Sam Milby, in his hometown in the United States.

Just recently, Milby's personal assistant shared a screengrab of her video call with the couple.

