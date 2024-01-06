Gabbi Garcia, Khalil Ramos appointed Taiwan tourism ambassadors

Gabbi Garcia and Khalil Ramos. Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — Newly appointed Taiwan tourism ambassadors, real-life couple Gabbi Garcia and Khalil Ramos, kicked off the tourism campaign "Panahon sa Taiwan: Ang Iyong Love Story" at a mall in Pasay City Saturday morning.

The ceremonial ribbon-cutting was led by Tourism Administration Director Cindy Chen and Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in the Philippines Representative Wallace Minn-Gan Chow.

WATCH: Newly appointed Taiwan Tourism Ambassadors, Gabbi Garcia and Khalil Ramos, along with Cindy Chen and Wallace Minn-Gan Chow, kick-off “Panahon sa Taiwan: Ang Iyong Love Story” | via @annacerezo_ pic.twitter.com/HCx1xTaFwW — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) January 6, 2024

“We are lucky to have had Gabbi in the first year. She is very dedicated to promote Taiwan for Filipinos. I think it was quite a success. We can’t wait to start our new journey with Gabbi for the second year now with Khalil,” Chen said.

“They are both talented artist and have great personalities: sunny, charming, and the sense of humor. And of course they have a lot of fans so they have a big impact. We believe by sharing their experience they can inspire them to go to Taiwan,” she added.

The event featured booths from a handful of airlines and travel agencies, offering packages to the territory as well as the premiere of the latest Taiwan travel video starring Garcia and Ramos.

According to the Kapuso actress, Taiwan is the perfect destination for those seeking a blend of nature and the busy urban life.

“I always love going back to Taiwan. Sobrang saya. Napakalapit lang, in 2 hours, change of weather, change of scenery. Ang babait kasi ng mga tao sa Taiwan. Alam mo may respect sa isa’t isa, disciplined,” she explained.

She went on: “It is the perfect balance of nature and city talaga. Kung gusto mo tahimik, sa nature meron and kaguluhan ng city— andoon lahat ng shopping and future. Ang daming options on experience pwede mo makuha sa Taiwan."

The pair encouraged Pinoy tourists to explore Taiwan beyond the capital, Taipei.

“It doesn’t take days to explore North to South. We were there 5 days na ikot na namin tatlong major na city. Taipei to Kaohsiung nakaya 6 hours landtrip. Ganoon lang kadali,” Ramos explained.

“There is so much more in Taiwan than Taipei, you have to explore Kaohsiung. It is also the music center. It is so big. And there is a direct flight from Manila,” Garcia said.

Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines Representative Chow meanwhile is hoping the tie-up can strengthen Filipino-Taiwanese relations.

“It will serve as a platform to promote cultural exchanges and enhance mutual understanding. It is also platform for people to know Taiwan better through their introduction of beautiful sceneries and delicious food I think the Filipino people will be visiting in the near future.”

The Philippines and Taiwan do not have formal diplomatic relation but maintain ties through TEPCO and its counterpart Manila Economic and Cultural Office.

Apart from their projects with the tourism unit, Garcia and Ramos shared they are also interested in shooting a series or a movie in Taiwan.

“If we are going to have a movie in Taiwan it would be special not just for us but all the Filipinos to have an OFW-centered movie. There are a lot, it would be nice to represent them. I'm sure there are many stories we could adapt. Hopefully if there would be a chance, it would be something true to life and about them,” the actress shared.

“We went to the shooting location of Meteor Garden. Doon sa area na 'yun, there is a different energy and vibe— it is so relaxing, peaceful and romantic. If we were to do a series or film we could do a romance somewhere in the area. The scenery is beautiful and the weather is perfect," Ramos added.

The pair closed the program by serenading the crowd with their rendition of “Can’t Help Falling In Love With You” from Taiwanese hit series Meteor Garden.

WATCH: Reel and real life couple Gabbi Garcia and Khalil Ramos cover “Can’t Help Falling In Love With You” from Taiwanese hit series Meteor Garden. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/8ABaiTPa30 — Anna Cerezo (@annacerezo_) January 6, 2024

