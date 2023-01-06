MANILA – Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach got candid in her recent social media post as she opened up about getting burned out in 2022.

On Instagram, Wurtzbach admitted losing steam after not getting a break from joining the New York Marathon.

According to her, her “laban lang” mindset got the best of her: “I kept going as usual and kept filling up spaces in my calendar thinking it was the right decision. “Laban lang!” as we’d always say. That turned out to be the wrong move.”

She revealed feeling guilty at times for taking time for herself which eventually led to burning out.

That is why the beauty queen is cherishing the chance to disconnect herself from her work during the holiday season.

“So grateful that this holiday season gave me the chance to properly SWITCH OFF. I made sure I finished all my work commitments before I left Manila so I could focus on the art of doing nothing,” she said.

In her trip to the United Kingdom, Wurtzbach said she neither answered messages and emails nor created plans and itineraries.

Wurtzbach welcomed the New Year along with the family of her fiancé Jeremy Jauncey in Scotland, where they made “new traditions.”

“Don’t you think those kilts look so cool on the boys?” she said referring to the garments Jauncey and his brother were wearing in the photos she posted.

Aside from the the traditional Scottish attire, Wurtzbach shared that she also had to bring back some old moves as she discovered about the ceilidh dancing.

Wurtzbach first confirmed her relationship with the travel entrepreneur behind the popular Beautiful Destinations in June 2020.

The couple announced their engagement last May.

