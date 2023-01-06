National Artist for Literature F. Sionil Jose. Photo from Development Academy of the Philippines website/File

MANILA -- The family of F. Sionil Jose has released his list of recommended books to mark the National Artist for Literature's first death anniversary.

The list includes 100 titles, such as "Noli Me Tangere" and "El Filibusterismo" by Jose Rizal.

The national hero greatly influenced Jose's writing career, according to a post by the family on the novelist's Facebook page.

"He read Jose Rizal when he was in grade school... Many writers have made an impression on our father, but Jose Rizal had the greatest influence throughout his writing career," the post read.

Jose died in his sleep at the Makati Medical Center last January 6, 2022. He was 97.

Aside from being a National Artist, he also received the Ramon Magsaysay Award for Journalism, Literature, and Creative Communication Arts.

He was also the owner of Solidaridad Bookshop and Publishing House in Ermita, which opened in 1964.

