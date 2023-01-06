El Nido Resorts' Apulit Island. Handout/File

MANILA -- The operator of El Nido Resorts and Lio Tourism Estate in Palawan is among the finalists of the International Ecotourism Awards.

Ten Knots Development Corp. is a finalist in the Biodiversity Conservation, and Ecotourism Promotion categories, while Lio Tourism Estate is nominated under Waste Management.

Other categories include Destination Governance, Sustainable Building, Community Benefit, Climate Action, Environment Leadership, Innovative Ecotourism, and Community Champion.

Launched by the Asian Ecotourism Network, the International Ecotourism Awards aims to recognize best practices such as conserving the environment and sustaining the well-being of locals.

It is one of the highlights of the world's first International Ecotourism Travel Mart (IETM) in Silang, Cavite from March 29 to April 2.

IETM is expected to have over 21 participating countries and will feature ecotourism packages and exhibitions, and a marketplace to buy sustainable products, among others.

